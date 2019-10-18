Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s Over! Ex ‘Little Women: LA’ Star Briana Renee Officially Divorced From Matt Grundhoffer has a restraining order against him after abuse & bestiality claims.

Briana Renee is officially divorced from Matt Grundhoffer after a nasty two-year court battle. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal a judgment has been entered in the Little Women: LA stars‘ divorce war.

According to Riverside Superior Court in California, a Judgment for Dissolution on Reserved Issues on Dissolution with Children and Declaration for Default or Uncontested Dissolution was filed on August 7, 2019.

Grundhoffer, 42, did not respond to the dissolution of the marriage. The case remains active.

As Radar reported, Renee, 37, filed for divorce from Grundhoffer on November 30, 2017, requesting spousal support.

A week later on December 8, she filed a request for domestic violence restraining order against Grundhoffer, asking to protect her and their son Maverick.

Renee claimed Grundhoffer verbally abused her, calling her a “c**t,” “stupid piece of s**t,” and other harsh names.

“Matthew specifically states he would take our son away from me and take him to Washington,” Renee wrote.

Renee claimed he went on a “four-day drinking binge,” during which he claimed he “wanted to die.”

She also allegedly discovered sick graphic sexual messages between Grundhoffer and another woman.

“The conversations were recent and involved bestiality and the proposals of sex acts with minor children, including the proposal of involving sex acts with Matthew’s minor child, age 12, from a previous relationship,” she claimed. “I am fearful for him to be left alone with our minor son.”

She claimed he threatened to kill “everyone in the house.”

The order was granted for five years.

Grundhoffer was caught sending trans model Plastic Martyr dirty text messages and photos while his Renee was pregnant with their son. The drama aired on the Lifetime series.

As Radar has extensively reported, a minor patient at the facility Grundhoffer worked at as a counselor in 2009 accused him of sexual abuse. He was not individually named as a Defendant or criminally charged.

The Plaintiff, who Radar has chosen not to name, sued State of Washington; Department of Social and Health Services; and Child Study Treatment Center on June 4, 2018.

According to the special verdict form filed on June 21, 2019, the jury sided with the Defendants. The Plaintiff filed a motion for a new trial. It has been granted and set for January 6, 2020.

While Grundhoffer is dealing with his legal issues, Renee has moved on with a new man. They recently celebrated their 6-month anniversary.

“6 months with my oh so handsome man,” she captioned the sweet snap. “I have found my ‘one’, and I thank God every single day for crossing our paths. I love you @manning_and_son.”