Sony Shopping Jeffrey Epstein's Crime Story As Limited TV Series Ted Danson, John Malkovich and Bradley Whitford on wish list to play dead pedophile.

With numerous TV studios mulling projects about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, some popular television actors have been lightly approached to see if they’re interested in playing the dead pedophile, gossip writer A.J. Benza can report in his Fame column exclusively on RadarOnline.com.

While there’s no script yet, Sony Pictures Television is now shopping the story of Epstein’s human-trafficking crimes as a limited series after optioning Conchita Sarnoff’s book TrafficKing.

Sources tell Fame that Ted Danson, John Malkovich and Bradley Whitford, of The Handmaid’s Tale, are on Sony’s wish list to play the multi-millionaire creep, who used his power and privilege to possibly blackmail his famous friends.

“It will be interesting to see which actors make a play for the role,” a source said. “It’s not something most people want to be connected with publicly, but it also presents an opportunity to embody a truly evil character – and that could make it interesting, like when Zac Efron played Ted Bundy.”

Ailing Eddie Van Halen Gets Visits From Ex-Wife As He Faces Declining Health

As rumors swirl that Eddie Van Halen is very ill and suffering from an unconfirmed illness, those close to him – including one particular pretty woman – have recently made it a point to visit him, for what they fear may be the last time.

Sources tell Fame, Van Halen has gotten some visits from his ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli – who split with the 64-year old rocker in 2002 after 21 years of marriage.

Sources say she jumped at the chance to see if there was something she could do to make his days any easier. “She’s just that type of warm, loving and compassionate person,” the source said about Bertinelli, who wed financial planner Tom Vitale in 2011.

“When she and Eddie were together, she was always cleaning him up, straightening his tie or helping him comb his hair. That’s the way she is. And I think she feels Eddie needs that now.”

Though former front man David Lee Roth recently claimed in a radio interview that Van Halen was near death – possibly battling a return of the tongue cancer that almost killed him in 2000 – he was recently spotted at a Hollywood bar – although not drinking – with very short hair and wearing sunglasses.

John Singleton’s Mother Refusing To Dole Out Child Support For Late Actor’s Youngest Daughter

John Singleton’s mother is maintaining a tight grip on her late son’s estate and is now refusing to dole out any child support to his youngest daughter.

And now, Mitzi Andrews, the mother of 9-year old Isis, feels shafted and is looking to lawyer up, to get Sheila Ward, 70, to release what’s rightfully hers.

“Mitzi was at Sheila’s side the whole time he was in the hospital, suffering from his stroke and dying,” a source tells Fame. “For this to happen to her is surreal.”