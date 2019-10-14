Miguel Cervantes and his family are mourning the death of his beloved 3-year-old daughter, Adelaide.

The toddler died on Saturday October 12 — days before her 4th birthday — after entering hospice care. RadarOnline.com readers know she suffered with epilepsy her entire life, experiencing her first seize when she was just 7 months old. Doctors soon diagnosed her with Infantile Spasms (IS.)

“The Cervantes family is heartbroken to announce that their baby girl Adelaide Grace passed away early Saturday morning,” The Hamilton star, 42, and his wife Kelly told PEOPLE. “She was held in the loving arms of her family as she peacefully achieves the ‘calm’ for which they’ve been searching for so long. They would like to extend their deepest, heartfelt gratitude to all who have reached out with words of support and prayer and will continue to feel all the love as they go through this difficult time.”

Miguel is taking a break from his leading role in the Chicago production of Hamilton as he grieves his daughter’s passing. He will, however, return to work soon.

Kelly, 37, took to Instagram this weekend to share a black-and-white photo of Adelaide’s bedroom following her death. “The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening,” wrote in the caption.

The photo showed the toddler’s empty bed lined with her stuffed animals.

“Adelaide left us early Saturday. She went peacefully in her mother’s arms, surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain + seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after,” Kelly continued.

Miguel shared his wife’s post on his own Instagram.

“I’m never going to ask why these things happen and oh, I’d give away all that I have to have Adelaide here. But without her condition, we would have never met the strong and amazing people we are surrounded by right now. We have been giving this platform to talk about Infantile Spasms and epilepsy. And we have been given this platform to tell people about Adelaide. And that’s exactly what we intend to do,” Miguel told the publication.

“Oh, she was feisty as hell,” Kelly added of her daughter “She is a warrior. I have never met someone stronger in my life. She shared her opinions in her own way. She came into the world and she had a mission and a story. I’m so proud that no one will ever forget her story.”

The couple is committed to spreading the word about Adelaide’s condition, and to parenting their sweet son, Jackson, whom they said served as a ball of light for his sister, and for them.

“He is what keeps me strong,” Kelly said. “He runs around this house and brings an energy that we need. And he needs us. We might be going through the worst thing ever, but he is the one that gets us up when we are just fighting emotionally to get out of bed.”

The family is planning to hold a celebration of life for Adelaide.