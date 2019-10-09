Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Super Bowl Smackdown! Gloria Estefan At War Over Halftime Snub Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the 2020 football event in Miami.

Hispanic singing sensations Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are mired in a Super Bowl smackdown with the ultimate Latina superstar — Gloria Estefan, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

The NFL announced J.Lo, 50, and Shakira, 42, would headline this year’s halftime show in Miami. But the Miami Sound Machine icon, 62, was not included!

“Gloria is furious,” spilled a source. “Not only isn’t she headlining a Latin-themed show in her hometown, she isn’t even invited to appear!”

Gloria built a U.S. breakthrough audience in the ’80s with hubby Emilio, 66, and their Miami band. “And now,” added the insider, “Gloria believes she’s being ignored in the town where she made it happen!”

Gloria’s rep insisted the star is “happy and excited” that singers she “mentored” with her hubby have landed the plum gig — especially since she’s performed at two Super Bowls and two Olympics.

But an insider dished she’s livid with J.Lo and Shakira for accepting the job without her!

“She blames J.Lo and Shakira for not insisting she be on the bill,” the source squealed. “She’s talking about getting revenge!”