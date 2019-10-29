Ewan McGregor & Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead Buy Love Nest Amid Actor’s Divorce The ‘Fargo’ costars are still going strong following their cheating scandal.

Ewan McGregor and girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead are taking new steps in their controversial romance. As RadarOnline.com can exclusively report, the love birds have secretly bought a home together!

The Fargo costars have proved everyone wrong after their scandalous affair by getting serious in their relationship and moving into Topanga Canyon, a hippy neighborhood in Los Angeles, as the actor continues his divorce war against ex Eve Mavrakis.

Radar readers recall McGregor, 48, and Winstead, 34, were caught kissing on a steamy dinner date in 2017, five months after Winstead announced her split from husband Riley Stearns. At the time, however, McGregor was still very much married to Mavrakis, 53.

After the photos of McGregor and Winstead leaked, the actor filed for divorce from Mavrakis, his wife of 22 years and the mother of his four children. He cited “irreconcilable differences,” while his rep claimed he had already separated from Mavrakis before he went out with Winstead.

It didn’t take long for McGregor and Winstead to go public with their relationship. The two, however, went through a brief split in 2018 around the time the actor’s eldest daughter Clara McGregor branded his new lover a “piece of trash” in a shocking Instagram rant.

Now, however, the two are back on and better than ever.

Their new home in Topanga Canyon is a residence of choice for other Hollywood stars such as Bridget Jones’s Diary star Renee Zellweger.

“They didn’t want to flaunt their romance so they decided to buy in a quiet area where celebrities often hide out,” a source told Radar. “They’ve been living together for a while now and have talked about the future. It’s been a bumpy road but they’ve come along way, they’re very sure about their relationship and were looking to take the next step.”

The reveal comes days after Radar reported the stars were ready to say “I do” in a secret ceremony!

“Ewan has always been a fan of Topanga as he likes to ride his motorcycle around the canyon and most of the locals have warmed to Mary,” the insider added.

Topanga businesswoman Juliet Williams confirmed to Radar that Winstead — a hippy at heart — told her she “bought a place” with her “boyfriend” as was shopping for bohemian furnishings.

“Mary is a sweetheart, I didn’t recognize her at first, I imagined they were two struggling actors!” Williams said. “I saw them again and asked about their home, they seem very in love and are really affectionate with each other.”

Locals have also spotted the pair dining at nearby Topanga Living, a quaint cafe where they say Ewan is often seen “ogling” his other half over brunch.

“I’ve seen him and Mary a few times now, I’m always disappointed he’s so smitten with her!” neighbor Jodi Maas joked. “I do know they live in the area. It’s a very private, protective community and that’s one of the reasons why celebrities live here.”

The stars are set to reunite on the big screen for Birds of Prey in 2020. Still, McGregor has yet to finalize his divorce and custody battle with Mavrakis.