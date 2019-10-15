Dave And Odette Annable Separate After Nearly A Decade Of Marriage The splitting stars share a 4-year-old daughter.

Dave and Odette Annable have separated, nearly nine years to the day since they got married, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Brothers & Sisters actor, 40, and Supergirl actress, 34, tied the knot in a private ceremony north of Los Angeles on Oct. 10, 2010.

In a joint statement provided to PEOPLE on Tuesday, October 15, the two asked for privacy during a difficult time, especially for their 4-year-old daughter Charlie.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time,” they said. “Our daughter is our primary concern and we remain committed to co-parenting her together.”

Just this past June, the couple shared the key to keeping the spark alive while raising their daughter.

“We enjoy nothing more than dropping her off at her grandparents so we could have a night alone,” the Brothers & Sisters alum told Us Weekly exclusively. “But no, it’s important and we’re very lucky to have family and wonderful in-laws that are close and just want to spend time with her, so we took them up on that.”

When it comes to raising their toddler, the actress shared how Charlie has changed them. “Her personality is growing every single day and we’re so grateful for her,” she said. “I just see, like, though new eyes every single morning and it’s so much fun. It just adds a different element to our relationship in a way, and we’re learning how to balance being parents and still being a couple.”

An official divorce filing has not happened yet, and custody plans are unknown at this time.