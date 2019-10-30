‘Friday’ Actor & Comedian John Witherspoon Dies At 77 ‘He was my best friend & idol,’ says funnyman’s son in emotional statement.

John Witherspoon, the beloved actor and comedian, has died.

According to Deadline, the star — who began his career by doing stand-up — passed away this Tuesday, October 29, at his Sherman Oaks, California home. His cause of death has not been revealed.

Hours after Witherspoon’s death, his family released a Twitter statement announcing the sad news.

“It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away,” the message read, along with a photo of the Friday star. “He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you ‘POPS’ always & forever.”

It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever. – The Witherspoon Family pic.twitter.com/ov9P34kaMn — John Witherspoon (@John_POPS_Spoon) October 30, 2019

Witherspoon, who was 77 at the time of his death, is survived by his wife of 31 years, Angela, and sons Alexander and John David Witherspoon.

John David shared his own statement following his father’s death.

“So… my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together. We’d roast each other like homes more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & idol,” he wrote alongside four photos of them together through the years. “Love U Dad… I’ll miss u.”

So…my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together. We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & my idol. Love U Dad…I’ll miss u. – J.D. pic.twitter.com/zvzep5S11I — J.D. (@jdwitherspoon) October 30, 2019

Various stars and fans of the actor also took to Twitter to voice their sadness over Witherspoon’s death.