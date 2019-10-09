Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bernie Sanders’s Daughter-In-Law Dies From Cancer Days After His Heart Attack The Senator’s family is in mourning as he continues his presidential race.

Bernie Sanders’s daughter-in-law has died at age 46, just two days after being diagnosed with cancer.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Rainè Riggs — the wife of Sanders’s son Levi — passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 9:11 p.m. She had fallen ill just three weeks earlier, but doctors could not save her.

“Our world will never be the same,” wrote the family in Riggs’s obituary.

The tragedy came less than one week after the Vermont Senator, 78, suffered a heart attack. RadarOnline.com readers know that on Tuesday, October 1, Sanders was rushed to a Nevada hospital after experiencing chest pains during the campaign trail. He was treated and released two days later.

“I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided,” he said in a Twitter statement last Friday. “After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work.”

He later shared a video of himself with wife Jane O’Meara Sanders in which they thanked supporters and loved ones for their well-wishes.

“Hello everybody! We’re in Las Vegas. I just got out of the hospital a few hours ago, and I’m feeling so much better,” the presidential candidate said in the video. “I just want to thank all of you for the love and warm wishes that you sent to me.”

“See you soon on the campaign trail,” he added.

“Thank you all so much. It really made a difference,” his wife said.

Sanders admitted he was “dumb” for ignoring fatigue symptoms before his heart emergency.

Despite his family’s recent misfortune, the politician is continuing on with his campaign, committed to taking Donald Trump’s seat in the White House.