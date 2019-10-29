On those brisk mornings where we are extra lazy and truly don’t feel like getting out of bed, we need to have items on hand in our closets when we want to look cute and feel comfortable at the same time. Dressing up is never fun when we’re not feeling it, but luckily there are some items out there on the market that can help make our lives a little bit easier.

If you don’t think that such items exist, then you are definitely wrong! Case in point: we found this adorable pullover sweatshirt from Amazon that shoppers say literally feels like you’re wearing a “cloud.”

Reviewers can’t stop raving about the KIRUNDO Women’s Winter Lapel Faux Shearling Sweatshirt, which you can order to ship directly to your doorstep with the trusty help of Amazon.

Photo Credit:Amazon

This sweatshirt is made from a fuzzy faux-shearling material that looks comfy enough to sleep in. As opposed to your traditional run-of-the-mill sweatshirts, this particular one looks extra fashionable and stylish. It features a billowy cowl neck that you can make looser or lighter with the help of a diagonal zipper closure. It’s a seemingly small detail that makes all the difference in terms of the look of this sweatshirt — and we’re obsessed!

The rest of this pullover has the same details that any other sweatshirt does: a comfortable loose fit with ribbed cuffed sleeves, as well as fitted ribbing along the hem. Reviewers are saying that this is the “best sweater ever” and love how “extremely cozy” it is! Clearly, if you’re looking to add some oomph to your lazy day gear, then this KIRUNDO sweatshirt is the way to go.

