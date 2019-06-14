Victoria Beckham Calls This Hydrating Sheet Mask A ‘Beauty Must’ This Estée Lauder mask is a "beauty must" for when we need a burst of hydration.

It would be very difficult to find any skincare fanatic without a sheet mask stash these days. When we need a burst of hydration or a quick fix for blemishes or dullness, they’re the first thing we reach for. As does Victoria Beckham!

A few years ago, when prepping for the Cannes 2016 red carpet, Beckham posted a photo wearing the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery PowerFoil Mask, calling it a “beauty must,” and therefore securing it a spot on our most wanted list. Even Victoria’s Secret model Grace Elizabeth recently raved about this mask, comparing it to a “silk peel facial” on the go!

This silvery foil mask comes in a golden package and claims to deliver a “revitalized, fresh appearance” to our face in just 10 minutes — and that’s just once a week!

This mask claims to create a protective barrier around our skin with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and a double dose of Advanced Night Repair Serum’s moisture magnet. It also features fan-favorite and dermatologist-favorite ingredients including squalene oil, caffeine, vitamin E and Estée Lauder’s ChronoluxCB technologies, which may hasten cellular renewal for an ever-fresh complexion!

To use this Powerfoil mask, we should smooth it out against our skin for maximum absorption potential. After 10 minutes, peel it off, dispose of it and pat and massage in any remaining essence.

This mask can be used on any skin type. It’s non-acnegenic and claims to keep pores open and unclogged, so we don’t need to worry about overdoing it! We may even want to overdo it by using this mask every day once we see the results, but once every seven days should be enough to wow us!

