Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

This Serum Is The Secret To Lisa Rinna's Flawless Skin

This Serum Is The Secret To Lisa Rinna's Flawless Skin

This Serum Is The Secret To Lisa Rinna's Flawless Skin

It’s Rinna’s world, we’re just all living in it! Lisa Rinna’s world, that is. The Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star loves to tell secrets, but now she’s letting us in on her own secret: Her beauty regimen which includes this seriously good serum.

See it: Grab the iS Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum starting at $77 available at Dermstore!

In a recent Instagram video, Rinna revealed to fans what she uses on a day-to-day basis for a flawless complexion.

“All right everyone’s always asking me, ‘What do you use?’ I’m just gonna show you my bathroom right now,” she said. “You’ll have to figure it all out.” Well, while we haven’t figured it all out yet, we did spot the iS Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum, a fan favorite at Dermstore!

Think of this serum as the perfect addition to add into any day or even nighttime routine. It’s the small-but-mighty product that can give all skin types a little boost. It can help to hydrate the skin as well as nourish it.

See it: Grab the iS Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum starting at $77 available at Dermstore!

It’s not just Rinna who’s obsessed either, because so many reviewers could not stop bandwagoning over this fast-absorbing serum that felt silky-smooth almost immediately on their skin. One reviewer went ahead and called it their go-to product as it helped calm down redness and irritated skin.

Wondering if the hype is real? Does Rinna actually use these products? Well, the answer is yes!

Rinna continued on in her live video claiming that she does use “everything” in her vanity and nope, it’s not sponcon.

“It’s not an ad, just my skin, and hair care essentials,” she noted.

See it: Grab the iS Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum starting at $77 available at Dermstore!

Not your style? Check out additional iS Clinical products also available at Dermstore here!

RadarOnline has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.