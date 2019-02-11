Staying ahead of the aging game requires an arsenal of products that will keep your skin firm and hydrated. While we all hope to age gracefully, there’s an easy way to maintain a youthful glow. Case in point: the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum. Julia Roberts is all about sporting a radiant glow and the Lancôme brand ambassador is absolutely swooning over this luxe potion.

Created to improve your skin’s appearance, this powerful anti-aging skin saver works to improve your skin’s firmness, elasticity and strengthens and protects your moisture levels. Formulated with Bifidus extract and glycerin, this serum promises a more radiant glow within a week of use. Equipped with a self-loading dropper, you will get the perfect serum dosage for each application to preserve your investment.

Roberts shared that she uses the serum prior to flights, alongside other skincare goodies. “Before I get on an airplane, which I am doing today, I pile up on the skin-care products,” she revealed. “You couldn’t hug me because I would just slip right away from you.”

Retailing for $78 for a travel size and for up to $178, this product will give your skin an unforgettable glow. It’s fast-acting and anti-aging and if that’s what helps give Roberts her beautiful radiance, we plan on buying it in bulk.

See It: Grab the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum for up to $178!

