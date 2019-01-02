We Spotted Blake Lively In This Exact Pair Of Allbirds Sneakers! Stealing the former 'Gossip Girl's' style has never been easier

She’s a vision! Blake Lively might have just welcomed baby number three with husband, Ryan Reynolds, but the fan-favorite couple isn’t slowing down! The duo was recently spotted walking around the streets of NYC — and aside from noticing her radiant “new-mom” glow, what else caught everyone’s eye?

She was casual — casual-chic, that is! The former Gossip Girl star traded out her usual red carpet glam for something a bit more practical. Now while her low-key look was to die for, her sneakers stole the show. The best part? If anyone’s looking to follow in her footsteps — we’ve found the exact pair.

See it: Grab a pair of the Women’s Wool Runners for $95, available at Allbirds!

Put your best foot forward fashionably in the Women’s Wool Runners. Not only is this a favorite amongst shoppers everywhere, but it’s also gathered an extremely impressive bandwagon of A-list celeb supporters too! From Sarah Jessica Parker to Mila Kunis, these leading ladies can’t get enough of this sneaker. Now, why is that?

These sneakers don’t just look good — they do good too! The brand, Allbirds, prides itself on its sustainable practices and crafted these sneakers from merino sheep wool fibers and used 100% post-consumer recycled polyester for laces. In turn, it includes one of the smallest carbon footprints to date. And if this couldn’t be any more appealing? Trust us: it is.

This sneaker is also available in 20 different shades— all in which are machine washable and keep our feet cool in the warm weather — plus warm in the cold seasons. They’re also moisture-wicking and minimize odor, which means no sweaty feet. Wow, music to our ears!

If this wasn’t enough to sell you, let’s also factor in the fact they’re just flat-out comfortable. The material is “as cozy as a blanket” and the insole? It’s even better. It’s lined with proprietary merino wool for softness and provides supreme cushion and support. So whether you’re commuting to-and-from work or enjoying a weekend walk like Blake Lively, this sneaker is the one. They’re the perfect pair to wear anywhere, anytime and even any day!

