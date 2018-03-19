Wendy Williams Caught Burping & Coughing During First Show Back From Health Scare

Wendy Williams made her triumphant return to her daytime talk show on Monday after a three-week hiatus due to her Graves’ disease illness. It seems, however, she still may still be battling some health issues.

While on air during her Hot Topics segment this morning, Williams coughed and burped on live TV.

“Excuse me,” the 53-year-old said after belching as she discussed Prince Harry‘s decision to waive a prenup.

Just moments prior, she had to take a pause to clear her throat.

Williams continued to struggle throughout the show, but persisted on.

The longtime host began discussing the people around her who helped get her through the last few weeks as she dealt with ongoing health issues.

“I do the show but there are hundreds of people who are the show,” an emotional Williams said. “And they don’t — they don’t really get the credit that they deserve. So thank you to everyone! Thank you. Thank you. And I have to really credit my family, you know, my son Kevin and also my husband Kevin, the love of my life. I could not have done this without you.”

Williams went on to explain that her illness worsened when she avoided doctor appointments.

“I have been having bats swimming in my head since maybe July,” the host said. “Didn’t tell anybody because I figured, well, it’s menopause. Whole bunch of things going on, you know, I had more important things to do. I have to miss this doctor’s appointment because there’s more important things to do.”

