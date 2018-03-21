‘Super Jealous’ Vanessa Trump Called Don Jr.’s Mistress After Discovering Affair

Vanessa Trump did not stay quiet about her husband’s affair with busty singer Aubrey O’Day, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to Us Weekly reports, Vanessa, 40, called up Donald Trump Jr.‘s other woman after discovering racy emails between the two.

“She called Aubrey with her kids on the phone,” a source told the publication. “Vanessa’s intent was to shame O’Day away from her husband — and she didn’t intend to back down.” Meanwhile, another insider revealed the blonde beauty was “super jealous” of her hubby’s mistress.

Though Vanessa and Don Jr., 40, never spoke out about the affair — and instead decided to repair their relationship and expand their family — sources say it occurred between 2011 and March of 2012.

“When it started, he and Aubrey were very serious all of a sudden,” a friend of O’Day, 34, told Us. “He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff”

“Aubrey fell for him hard,” added the source. “She thought they were going to be together for real.”

As Radar readers know, O’Day tweeted about her “mystery man” Donald Jr. various times throughout their relationship, though he has yet to speak out.

Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. this March 15. They have been married since 2005 and share five kids together.

