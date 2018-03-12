Tim McGraw Collapses On Stage, Is Rushed To Hospital As Wife Shuts Down Show

Tim McGraw shocked fans when he collapsed on stage during a live performance this Sunday evening. The country crooner had just sung “Humble and Kind,” when he suddenly sat down and fell to his knees before collapsing.

He was carried off stage by his team and was rushed to the hospital to get evaluated.

Minutes later, McGraw’s wife, Faith Hill, stepped out on stage with the rest of the band to explain the 50-year-old’s frightening incident.

“We’ve all been a little bit dehydrated travelling so much and he’s been super dehydrated and I apologize but I made the decision that he cannot come back out,” said Hill, 50, to a cheering audience.

Supportive fans clapped loudly before cheering “Get well Tim! Get well Tim!” until Hill and the musicians said goodbye.

Twitter fans took to Twitter to wish the best for McGraw after his medical crisis. Hill has yet to give updates on his status.

