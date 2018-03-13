Taylor Swift Features Gay Porn Star In New Music Video For ‘Delicate’

There’s nothing “delicate” about one of the new stars of Taylor Swift’s latest music video.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/tCXGJQYZ9JA” frameborder=”0″ allow=”autoplay; encrypted-media” allowfullscreen></iframe>

That’s Kevin Falk, a well-known star on the gay porn site Randy Blue, playing the role of “bodyguard” in Swift’s new video for her song “Delicate.”

Falk, who stays fully clothed while on screen, becomes one of the many Swiftie’s who suddenly can’t see the pop star, after she receives a magic note which makes her invisible.

The porn star does have the real-life resume to play protector, having also protected singer Nicki Minaj on the VMAs red carpet back in 2014.

This is not the first time Swift has grabbed someone from the porn industry for one of her videos. Back in 2012, men.com’s Mike de Marko was briefly featured as a partygoer in the video for “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

