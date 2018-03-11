Stranger Things Star Charlie Heaton Admits Airport Cocaine Incident Was ‘Fu**** Awful’

Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton has opened-up on his cocaine incident at LAX that meant he could not enter America.

The British actor was detained at Los Angeles International Airport in October due to ‘possession of trace amounts of cocaine’.

And now he has broken his silence on the incident that derailed his career in a magazine interview.

Heaton, 24, was caught with cocaine on his person last October and has described the resulting media frenzy as ‘fu**** awful’.

He revealed: “It was f***ing awful. It was just awful.

“It was hard. Everything happened so fast, and I hadn’t come to terms with the fact that I was famous.

“When something steps in from the work you are doing and breaks into your personal life…you feel kind of vulnerable.”

However, despite the incident the actor confirmed that he CAN return to America to film Stranger Things in April.

“At the end of the day I just wanted to go back,” he explained.

“I want to work and continue to work—that’s all I’ve ever done.”

Heaton – who has been romantically linked with his Stranger Things co-star Natalia Dyer, 21, confirmed in a statement after the incident that he was not arrested or charged at LAX.

He said: “My planned travel to the U.S. last week was affected by an issue at U.S. immigration, and I am working to rectify it as soon as possible.

“I do want to clarify that I was not arrested or charged with a crime, and cooperated fully with the U.S. officials at LAX.”

