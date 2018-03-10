Cinderella Man! Russell Crowe’s Jockstrap For Sale For $500

Movie star Russell Crowe is finalizing his divorce and moving on with his life.

The actor is finally divorcing Danielle Spencer, 48, and he is auction off some of his film clutter, including a jockstrap from ‘Cinderella Man’ for just $500.

The auction is set for April by which time his divorce should be final.

The 53-year-old said: “Just as we collaborate on the upbringing of our kids, it’s easy for us to work together on something like this.

“I think she feels the same way I do in regards to just moving on things that help create space for the future.

“On the practical side, this collection probably equates to three rooms full of things I’ll no longer have to care for, document, clean, tune, and insure.”

“Russell Crowe: The Art of Divorce” is being conducted by Sotheby’s Australia.

Other items up for grabs included Maroon Leather Doc Marten Boots Worn By Crowe in ‘Romper Stomper’ (starting bids at $10,000) and the violin used in ‘Master and Commander’ (starting bid $110,000)

