David Beador’s Girlfriend Defends ‘Amazing Dad’ Amid Custody Battle With Ex Shannon

The Real Housewives of Orange County estranged exes Shannon and David Beador are headed to court today to fight for custody of their three teen daughters, Sophie, 16, and 12-year-old twins, Stella and Adeline.

And as the 53-year-old reality star goes after full custody of the girls, RadarOnline.com spoke exclusively to the only person who truly knows about David’s parenting skills since leaving his ex-wife – his girlfriend, Lesley Cook!

“David is very involved in all of his daughters lives on a daily basis and I know this as a fact. He is an absolutely amazing dad,” the 34-year-old blonde beauty told Radar.

“Honestly, I would never date someone who did not put their children first,” she added. “David loves his daughters so much and I know that they love him.”

So what advice does Lesley— who co-parents to small kids of her own with their father — have for Shannon?

“David’s relationship with his ex-wife is none of my business whatsoever. But I will say that my ex is also a very good father and I truly believe that co-parenting is extremely important to the lives of kids whose parents have separated.”

As Radar was the first to report, David and Lesley started dating after his nasty split with Shannon.

“It was way after him and Shannon were done,” Lesley told Radar. “We met at Soulcycle several months after him and Shannon split, which was also several months after he moved out of the house.”

“And yes, we are extremely happy together. I feel so lucky and so blessed that we crossed paths,” Lesley said, adding, “I am actually at his house boxing right now.”

