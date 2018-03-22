Epic Drama! ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Canceled After Crisis

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is going to have to wait a little longer too confront, berate and throw attitude at each other!

A massive nor’easter snowstorm on the East Coast threw a wrench in the plan to film the reunion in Los Angeles on Mar. 21, the first day of spring.

“Andy Cohen was unable to fly in, and Kyle Richards was in New York City, so bad weather delayed them,” a source told Radar,

As a result, added the source, “the decision was made to postpone the show.”

Instead of waging war with her RHOBH costars, Richards, spent her time “enjoying the storm” in the Big Apple and “laughing” with her friends.

As Radar reported, the women of the Bravo reality show were busy sharpening their claws before producers had to cancel filming.

“Tensions are running high,” an insider noted previously. “Even though the first half of the season was rather dull, things quickly picked up in the second half, with the women choosing sides and allegiances.”

One flashpoint, revealed the insider, involves Dorit Kemsley, who had been telling the producers “she is ready to go after” Teddi Mellencamp and Richards.

So when will the catfight commence?

“The ladies expect that the reunion will be filmed in the next ten days.”

