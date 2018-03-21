The Claws Come Out! ‘RHOBH’ Cast Films Explosive Reunion Show

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion is filming today with the entire cast at an undisclosed studio in the Los Angeles area — and the on-air and behind-the-scenes drama is explosive!

“Tensions are running high,” an insider told Radar. “Even though the first half of the season was rather dull, things quickly picked up in the second half, with the women choosing sides and allegiances.”

“Filming is expected to go all day, and into the evening,” said the source, who expects catfights to quickly turn nasty.

Dorit Kemsley has been telling the producers “she is ready to go after” Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Kyle Richards and Camille Grammer, revealed the insider. “Dorit’s husband P.K. will also be at the taping, and he is, of course, going to take her side on everything.”

Meanwhile, Mellencamp Arroyave and Ericka Girardi “have been exchanging verbal barbs on social media after their blowout episode just aired,” and the animosity is only going to get worse once cameras roll at the reunion, said the insider.

While the RHOBH reunion drama is set to explode, Lisa Vanderpump, typically the center of the show, appears to have taken a backseat this season, leaving the other ladies to duke it out with each other.

“Lisa has been so busy with her restaurants,” explained the insider. “She just didn’t have the energy or desire to engage with the petty antics of the ladies.”

“Lisa isn’t especially close to Dorit, but no one seems to have told Dorit that, so it will be interesting to see how they interact,” added the insider.

