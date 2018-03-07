‘Worst F**king Director!’ ‘Quantico’ Star Jake McLaughlin Screams Epic Rant On Set

Jake McLaughlin is ready for the filming of Quantico to end because he cannot stand the director, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

According to an insider, McLaughlin, 36, went into a tirade on Friday, March 1 after the director, Michael Seitzman, wanted to reshoot a dinner scene because he didn’t like the way McLaughlin chewed his food on camera.

“Jake was so incensed that at the table before shooting the scene he was berating the director saying, ‘This guy is the worst f**king director I have ever f**king worked with!’” the source told Radar.

McLaughlin also hinted he was fed up with filming the show in general.

“I can’t f**king wait til this sh*t is f**king over!” the source said McLaughlin shouted.

McLaughlin’s co-star, Priyanka Chopra, stepped in and tried to diffuse the situation.

“Priyanka tried to console him saying, ‘Listen, it is almost over. We are almost done. Let’s just get it done!’” the source explained.

McLaughlin is a part of the original cast of the show. The source said, however, he’s “ready to be done with this season.”

The source also claimed the entire cast is in agreement with the Safe House star.

“They are all very unhappy with the director,” said the source.

ABC declined to provide a comment to this story.

