Pregnant Jinger Duggar Posts Photos From Ritzy Los Angeles Visit!

Pregnant Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo appear to be taking a vacation together in Los Angeles before she gives birth to their first child!

The Counting On cutie, 24, who lives in Texas with pastor Vuolo, posted a few photos of what they are seeing in Hollywood in the past couple of days.

With a photo of palm trees leading to the Hollywood sign, Jinger wrote as a caption on Instagram, “Iconic view || taking in the Hollywood sign 🌴 || exploring LA ☀.”

She also shared a photo of the L.A. dessert shop, MILK, on Friday, writing via Instagram, “Does it get any better than this?! 🍦 || banana dulce de leche ice cream || friends || LA ||.”

In addition, Jinger included photos on her social media of a big salad she was going to eat and Vuolo reading a newspaper at an apparent coffee house. “Catching up on the times,” Jinger noted on her Saturday, March 10 Instagram post from the City of Angels.

Jinger had no explanation for the trip and they looked to be spending time with pals in L.A. after the February debut of the new Counting On season on TLC.

Several days ago, Jinger noted online that she was 20 weeks along and the baby is now the “size of an artichoke.” She previously had compared her little bump as being as big as a bell pepper and Jinger, sister Joy-Anna, and their spouses plus her brother Joe Duggar and his wife Kendra all were expecting babies at the same time—and Joy-Anna recently gave birth! Joy-Anna’s shotgun wedding scandal has riled fans, but Jinger’s pregnancy has been controversy-free.

However, fans discovered that Vuolo, who is the pastor at Grace Community Church in Laredo, Texas, spilled one big secret. He revealed in his bio that he and Jinger, 24, “are expecting their first child in July of 2018.”

The couple announced their pregnancy to US Weekly, saying, “The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage. We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

But first, it’s time to experience the bright lights of Hollywood!

