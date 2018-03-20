Porn Star Olivia Nova’s Autopsy Reveals Alcohol Overdose & Cocaine Abuse

Porn star Olivia Nova unexpectedly died in January at just 20 years old. Now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the cause of her death.

According to an autopsy report carried out by the Clark County Coroner’s Office in Las Vegas, Nova died from complications of ethanol abuse, otherwise known as alcohol abuse.

Other significant conditions listed in Nova’s autopsy report included “recent cocaine use,” a coroner’s official confirmed to Radar. The report also ruled her manner of death as an accident.

As Radar previously reported, police officers and an investigator found Nova dead on Jan. 7 at 12 pm.

Nova’s real name was Alexis “Lexi” Forte. She was originally from Minnesota. Days after her death, Nova’s loved ones set up a GoFundMe page to cover the $8K cost of her funeral.

Back in January, Nova was the fourth adult actress to die within a three-month period. The adult film stars who passed away previously included August Ames, 23, Yuri Luv, 31, and Shyla Stylez, 35.

