New York Congresswoman Dies After Suffering Brutal Head Injury

Congresswoman Louise Slaughter — who’s represented New York’s Rochester area since 1987 — has been pronounced dead.

Slaughter took a hard fall earlier in the week causing her to suffer a massive head injury. She was hospitalized with a concussion after the incident, and died soon after, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The congresswoman’s Chief of Staff, Liam Fitzsimmons, released a statement following her tragic death.

“To have met Louise Slaughter is to have known a force of nature,” Fitzsimmons said. “She was a relentless advocate for Western New York whose visionary leadership brought infrastructure upgrades, technology and research investments, and two federal manufacturing institutes to Rochester that will transform the local economy for generations to come.”

Slaughter was the longest-running member in the House of Representatives.

Her husband, Robert Slaughter, passed away three years earlier, in 2014.

She was 88-years-old at the time of her passing.

RIP Louise Slaughter.

