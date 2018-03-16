Shocking Claim! Nick Gordon Blames Bobby Brown For Bobbi Kristina’s Death

Bobbi Kristina’s ex Nick Gordon exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that he believes Bobby Brown is to blame for her death!

In a bombshell interview, Gordon told Radar he doesn’t “give a f**k” about his late fiancee’s father – and believes Bobby Brown’s past drug use is the reason she died.

“He’s to blame!” Gordon told Radar. “He was a crackhead. He smoked crack and he brought that into the house. Nobody else did drugs before him.”

As Radar readers know, Bobby’s daughter and Gordon’s onetime girlfriend, Bobbi Kristina, was found unresponsive in a bathtub of her home in January 2015, under eerily similar circumstances to her mother, Whitney Houston. She died that July after remaining in a coma for six months. She was just 22 years old.

In 2016, one year after she died, a judge ruled that Gordon was civilly liable for her death. The lawsuit claimed he repeatedly abused his girlfriend.

Gordon’s shocking claims come on the heels of an explosive admission Bobby made last month, when the 49-year-old told Rolling Stone he hopes Gordon gets “locked up somewhere where somebody can rape him.”

Gordon told Radar he believes Whitney Houston’s ex made the rape comment because “the man feels guilty.”

“You kind of figure if you have a guilty conscience you have to put the blame on somebody else,” Gordon continued.

Earlier this week, Gordon was arrested in Florida for battery after an alleged altercation with his current girlfriend, Laura Leal.

According to an arrest report, Leal told police Gordon “struck her in the right side of her cheek area several times” in addition to pulling her hair. A judge ordered Gordon to stay away from Leal.

Leal, who initially told cops she did not want to press charges, asked the judge on Wednesday to drop the no contact order because she was not in danger. The judge, however, denied the request.

Since Gordon’s arrest, Bobbi Kristina’s father told Us Weekly he wanted to help Leal through his foundation, Bobbi Kristina Serenity House.

“I do not want to see any more families destroyed at the hands of domestic violence,” he told the mag.

Gordon told Radar he wouldn’t care either way if Brown helped his girlfriend.

“That’s fine,” said Gordon about Brown’s offering. “I don’t care if he helps her or not. I don’t know what he would help her with.”

Ultimately, Bobbi Kristina’s ex told Radar he wants nothing to do with her father.

“I don’t care about him or what he has to say,” the Florida resident blabbed.

Gordon declined to make any comments about his ex Bobbi Kristina – but implied he’s still reeling from the inability to attend her funeral.

“He could have helped me by letting me see my fiance and burying my fiancee,” Gordon said of Brown.

