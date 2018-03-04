Teen Mom 3’s Mackenzie McKee Gets Tattoo Tribute To Cancer-Stricken Mom

Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee got a tattoo tribute to her cancer-stricken mother as rumors swirl that she will either be Farrah Abraham‘s replacement on Teen Mom OG or Jenelle Evans‘ on Teen Mom 2 if the latter continues to cause problems!

As Radar recently reported, sources said that MTV was considering firing Evans and replacing her with Teen Mom 3 star McKee in the wake of Evans’ husband David Eason getting fired.

It hasn’t happened, but Evans continues to cause havoc. Evans announced on Sunday that she was pulling her and Eason’s daughter, Ensley, off of TM2.

MTV has also considered using McKee to replace Abraham after she was fired from TMOG, Radar insiders have dished.

She could have a touching storyline! McKee revealed earlier this year that her mom Angie Douthit has five inoperable tumors in her brain.

Douthit recently took to Instagram to write about the big-hearted tattoo gesture by McKee and other family members.

Douthit, who is battling brain and lung cancer, said they surprised her by all getting the tatts.

Douthit noted on Instagram, “I’ve never wanted a tattoo, although they don’t bother me. So when my daughters (Kaylee can’t get one while she’s pregnant) approached me about getting one I just told them it should have a great meaning. They asked me to write, ‘Always Be Kind’ on paper so it would be in my handwriting and away they went.”

A photo shows the group all with the matching tatts of “Always Be Kind” on their arms.

Douthit thought they were going to add a cancer ribbon at the end of the tattoo, but they decided not to. McKee’s mother is happy about that she doesn’t want to be remembered for her cancer.

“I was very pleased because they all started telling me about how many people they have already been able to share what the tattoo means. Each person who asks about it, they tell them my story and explain how important it is to always be kind. Isn’t that awesome! #alwaysbekind,” Douthit wrote.

The devoutly religious woman added, “God can use anything to spread his love…even cancer, and yes, even a tattoo.”

Will Douthit soon be featured on TM2 or TMOG with her daughter?

