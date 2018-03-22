Engaged? ‘Little People’ Amy Roloff’s BF Reveals The Truth Behind Their Relationship

Rumors that Amy Roloff and boyfriend Chris Marek are engaged have been spiraling out of control. But now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the truth about their relationship!

In an exclusive interview with Radar, Marek says he has no plans to marry Amy anytime soon!

“No, we aren’t engaged,” a giggling Marek revealed. “Everything is good. Everything is strong, but not at this time.”

While Marek shrugged off engagement rumors, he hints that a proposal isn’t completely off the table. The couple are planning a luxurious cruise trip in April.

“Nothing major is happening now,” the Little People, Big World star insists. ” But we have a cruise coming up next month — that’s the biggest thing happening in the near future that we are excited about.”

Could this be the moment Marek proposes?

As Radar previously reported, fans speculated the two were engaged after Amy showed off a sparkling Valentine’s Day diamond in a cute Instagram post that read “Amy + Chris = [Love].”

In December, Amy, 53, posted an Instagram photo wearing a mystery diamond ring on her right hand.

The reality star and Marek, 55, have been dating for over a year now after meeting through mutual friends.

