Busted! Did Lisa Bonet Steal Her Husband From His Ex-Fiancée?

Oops! Lisa Bonet accidentally spilled the beans that her secret relationship with Jason Momoa began while he was still with his fiancée at the time, Australian actress Simmone Jade MacKinnon.

Bonet, 50, and 38-year-old Momoa met at a Los Angeles-area jazz club in 2004 — the same year he proposed to his then-fiancée and Baywatch co-star — and Bonet gave him a ride home after they stopped for an impromptu date at a café.

“I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met,” Bonet told Porter Edit in a candid interview.

“In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do,” she added. “He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style!”

While the whirlwind love story makes for a happy memory for the couple, what the former The Cosby Show actress left out is that at the time MacKinnon was still under the impression she and Momoa were to be married.

It wasn’t until December 2006 that MacKinnon suddenly split with Momoa, allegedly after she found out about Momoa and Bonet’s cozy relationship and the fact that Bonet was pregnant with the Game of Thrones star’s love child, their now-10-year-old daughter, Lola. The couple also has a son, Nakoa-Wolf, 9.

“Honestly, it’s a shock and of course this news has been upsetting,” said MacKinnon in 2007 after learning about Bonet’s pregnancy.

Bonet and Momoa wed at their home in Topanga, Calif., last fall.

‘What’s cool about Jason is that he’s an alpha male who stands for love and family,” said Bonet in her new interview. “And to circle back to my own wounds, having an absent father, then to be fully met by a man of that stature, is really incredible.”

Too bad Momoa’s ex may not agree!

