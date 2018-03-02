Rick Ross Rushed To Hospital, On Life Support After Suffering Heart Attack

Music mogul Rick Ross is being kept alive by a life support machine, it has been revealed.

Ross, 42, is being treated in Miami after suffering a heart attack during the early hours of Thursday morning.

He was rushed to hospital after a 911 caller reported that he was ‘unresponsive’ with ‘saliva coming from his mouth’.

It has been reported that Ross is being given ECMO treatment to try and keep him breathing.

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation is a technique where the blood is oxygenated outside the body before being pumped back inside.

However, it is understood that his condition is extremely serious and he is only being kept alive by the treatment.

Mississippi born Ross’ real name is William Leonard Roberts II.

Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition while his relatives are being given updates.

