Kirstie Alley Reaches ‘Superhuman’ Scientology Level, Celebrates With Luxury Cruise!

Actress Kirstie Alley has reached a superhuman level of Scientology — and she’s chosen to celebrate with a luxury cruise getaway in the Caribbean!

An article in known Scientology magazine Freewinds, shows the star making her first ever trip on the high-end boat. The controversial Church has been operating the vessel since 1988 and has apparently deemed it the only place where members can reach the ultimate step on the “Bridge to Total Freedom.”

Kirstie Alley’s new level is called Operating Thetan Level Eight or OT 8.

PHOTOS: Abandoning The Mothership? Tom Cruise ‘Conspicuously Absent’ At Scientology Event

RadarOnline.com has learned that Alley, 67, called herself a “Scientology Freedom Fighter,” now that she reached the level of “confront.”

While it is unclear what exactly being a Confront member means, the magazine made it clear that Alley is now a vase member, and has finally reached the “top of the Bridge” in her Scientology studies.

“Confront basically means having a person look at what is in front of them, not shy away or blank out or pretend they are seeing something else. To face it,” says a Tony Ortega source.

PHOTOS: Leah Remini Exposes Scientology’s ‘Biggest Secret’

The Look Who’s Talking spoke about her new role in the Church’s magazine, saying: “Now here I stand a New OT VIII shiny, fresh and calm… well, as calm as a thetan like me can be. I am more confident than ever before. And here’s the big news. I now fully have the confront that puts me right up that damn confront scale with other Scientology Freedom Fighters!” Congratulations?

As Radar previously reported, Alley recently went under fire when she suggested that the Las Vegas mass shooter killed over 59 people because he was on prescription drugs!

She;s also been blasted for her ongoing friendships with Hollywood Scientologists Tom Cruise and John Travolta.

What do you think of her new Scientology post? Sound off below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.