Kim Cattrall Supports ‘SATC’ Pal Cynthia Nixon’s Run For Governor Amid Nasty SJP Feud

Kim Cattrall may be at war with Sarah Jessica Parker, but when it comes to supporting another Sex and the City co-star, she’s all in.

Cattrall, 61, is encouraging Cynthia Nixon’s run for governor of New York.

“I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices,” Cattrall tweeted after a fan asked her opinion.

As Radar reported, Nixon, 51, announced her candidacy earlier this week. She has already received cheers from Cattrall and Kristin Davis, 53, who played Samantha and Charlotte, respectively, on the hit show.

But so far, no word from series star Parker.

As Radar readers know, Parker’s relationship with her former co-stars has been rocky recently, especially with Cattrall, who has made no secret of her disdain.

“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” Cattrall lashed out, after Parker, 52, sent her condolences on the death of her brother. “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Cattrall and Parker have been locked in a bitter feud ever since plans for a third SATC movie fell through.

Now it seems Parker is staying out of Nixon’s race as well.

