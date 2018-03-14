Kendall Admits She’s ‘Down’ For Gay Experience Amid Cara Delevingne Romance Rumors

In a shocking Vogue interview, cover girl Kendall Jenner admitted to reporters that she knows why people often think she’s gay — and she’s open to a bisexual experience, if it ever comes to that!

“I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?! I’m all down for experience—not against it whatsoever—but I’ve never been there before,” the supermodel told the magazine.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star later added that she thinks people doubt her sexuality because she’s never been like her famous sisters “who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’ So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy.”

Jenner — who allegedly split from boyfriend Blake Griffin over his ongoing drama with his ex — also added that she feels like she has a “male energy” and “move[s] differently” than a lot of women.

“I’m not transgender or anything,” clarified the 22-year-old daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner. “But to answer your question: I’m not gay. I have literally nothing to hide.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the brunette beauty was rumored to have had a fling with supermodel BFF Cara Delevingne. While the 25-year-old is openly bisexual, Kendall Jenner assured in her interview that she has never thought of herself as anything but straight. “I would never hide something like that,” she concluded.

