Kan’t Keep Up With Kim! Kendall ‘Furious’ Over Kardashian’s Exploding Modeling Career

It seems that supermodel Kendall Jenner can’t keep up with her older sister Kim Kardashian’s exploding modeling career!

After Kardashian, 37, flaunted her seventh cover of Vogue magazine earlier this week, a source close to the Keeping up with the Kardashians clan told RadarOnline.com exclusively Jenner was ‘furious’ — and not afraid to voice her opinion!

“Kendall was super jealous over Kim’s latest gigs because she feels like Kim is totally stealing her thunder,” a source close to the 22-year-old beauty said, adding, “It is really just driving the two further and further apart.”

“She is telling her family and friends that she just doesn’t get it because Kim is ‘way too old’ to be getting such huge modeling gigs!”

As fans know, Jenner has prided herself on the fact that she achieved her own fame without the help of her famous family!

“Kendall really does not understand why the world is still so fascinated with her sister Kim,” the insider told Radar, adding, “Especially since everyone in the modeling industry is constantly telling Kendall how much prettier she is.”

