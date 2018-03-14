Because Of You! Kelly Clarkson Returning To ‘The Voice’ As Ratings Soar

Kelly Clarkson is killing it in her first two weeks as a new coach on NBC’s hit singing reality completion show The Voice!

And after ratings soared to the highest in over a year this week – destroying ratings for American Idol, where Clarkson got her start – an NBC insider told RadarOnline.com that “Kelly is absolutely going to return after this season!”

“It is going to be either the next cycle or the cycle after, depending on Kelly’s schedule,” the source said.

As fans know, Clarkson inked a massive multi-million contract to bring her expertise to the show and insiders told Radar that the 35-year-old is “loving this and just brings so much to the show! She was worth every single penny!’

In an interview with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, Clarkson talked about why she wanted to do The Voice, instead of American Idol.

“Let’s keep it real. I thought [Idol] was ending,” she admitted. “I’d already been in talks with The Voice … and I gave them fifteen years! I was there every season!”

