Judge Denies Cosby’s Appeal To Stop New Accusers From Testifying

Bill Cosby has been dealt another blow in his sexual assault retrial case.

On Monday, a judge denied Cosby’s defense team’s emergency request to appeal a court order allowing additional accusers to testify, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Mar. 15, the prosecution earned a huge victory when Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill granted them permission to present five new victims to testify against the disgraced comedian.

Despite Cosby’s second attempt at damage control, the judge insisted allowing additional accusers in the case was constitutional.

“The Court finds that the order of March 15, 2018, does not involve a controlling question of law as to which there is substantial ground for difference of opinion, and an immediate appeal from this order would not materially advance the ultimate termination of the matter, therefore, it is hearby ordered and decreed that the motion for the certification is denied,” Judge O’Neill wrote in the order.

As Radar previously reported, the strategy in presenting new accusers would help bolster the claims of Andrea Constand, who went up against Cosby in June 2017. Her case ended in a mistrial following the jury’s inability to reach a decision.

Cosby has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated indecent assault. Constand alleges the comedian assaulted her at his Elkins Park, Penn., mansion.

Over 60 women have spoken out and claimed 80-year-old Cosby sexually abused them.

