Johnny What & Christa Allen Drop First ‘Pour Vous’ Single Ahead Of Nude Music Video

Producer Johnny What and actress Christa Allen — the masterminds behind the band Pour Vous — just dropped their new single, and it’s hot — but not as hot as their upcoming partially nude music video will be!

Inspiration for the creation of the band and the song, “The Flood,” came shortly after the duo began dating and What heard Christa singing in the shower.

“I was like, ‘Oh man, she has a really powerful voice,’” he told Billboard. “I saw immediately an opportunity to create a really cool project.”

“We were both waiting for the right moment to pop the question…We both wanted to do it, and then one of us finally one night [asked], ‘Should we do it? Should we write a song together?’”

The song is largely based off their relationship. “We’ve ended up with songs about sex and love and also the arguments you have and the struggles and tensions you have with it as a couple,” Allen said.

Allen told the outlet it was written after the couple had their first fight. “When you first start dating someone, everything’s perfect. You’re in that honeymoon phase,” she explains. “The first fight is like, ‘This is my person,’ you know? This is it, he’s my one, and the first fight feels like, ‘Oh my God, how can this be? How can we be having a fight? This is supposed to be perfect.’”

Next up for Pour Vous is a sultry music video featuring partial nudity, the couple told Radar exclusively. “Make no mistake about it, this video is NSFW,” Allen says. “The implied nudity will make some people uncomfortable, and we are prepared for that. loosen your tie and shift in your seat. But our message is loud and clear: female sexuality is not to be shamed but to be celebrated”

As Radar previously reported exclusively, the couple, who met at an industry party in Hollywood in 2015 and started dating one year later, reveals they named their band Pour Vous because they “fell in love” at a speakeasy with the same name.

Allen played socialite Charlotte Grayson on the ABC drama series Revenge, alongside A-lister Emily VanCamp up until the show’s cancellation in 2015.

Along with the romantic love life, Allen is now working hard to incline her career. Aside from the creation of her new band and NSFW music video, her next film release is the lead in The Queen of Sin, set to premier on Lifetime this spring.

