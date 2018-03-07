Jim Belushi Requests Joint Custody of Son In Divorce Response

Jim Belushi has requested joint custody of his teenage son in his divorce from Jennifer Sloan, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Belushi filed the response to Sloan’s petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, The Blast first reported.

Sloan reportedly filed for divorce one day earlier on the 36th anniversary of Belushi’s brother, John’s death. The reason is cited as irreconcilable differences.

In his speedy response, Belushi requests for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s son, Jared, 15.

The According to Jim star also petitions the judge to base spousal support off of the prenuptial agreement that was signed on Feb. 10, 1988.

The couple would have celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this May.

