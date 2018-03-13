Boozy Nights & Ice Cream Binges! How Courteney’s Helping BFF Jen Get Over Justin

Jennifer Aniston is ditching her diets for desserts after her bombshell split from Justin Theroux, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

The actress teamed up with longtime best friend Courteney Cox after the heartbreak and the two were indulging nearly every night on bottles of booze and ice cream binges.

“Courteney has always been there for Jen during the tough times, and was the first person she turned to when her marriage broke down,” said a source.

“They’ve been spending a lot of nights together talking it over with a couple of bottles of wine and a pint of ice cream.”

As fans know, Aniston, 49, is known to be ultra-cautious about what she eats and drinks, but insiders reveal to Radar exclusively “she couldn’t care less right now.”

“She’s not working and is spending almost all her free time with Courteney at this point.

Courteney knows it’s going to take Jen a while to grieve this relationship.”

As fans know, the couple called it quits on February 15, 2018 after only two years of marriage.

Aniston and Theroux tied the knot in August 2015 in a private ceremony at their Bel Air home.

This was Aniston’s second marriage, her first, to Brad Pitt, ended shortly before her birthday in 2005 after he started a romance with Angelina Jolie.

