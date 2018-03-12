Feud Reignited! Chelsea Slams Jen Over Justin Split: ‘You Blew It!’

Jennifer Aniston’s one-time BFF Chelsea Handler is rubbing salt in the wounds of her split from Justin Theroux, saying she brought it on herself, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

“Chelsea didn’t think much of Justin, but she said from the get-go that Jen would need to readjust her expectations and treatment of him if they were to stand a chance,” a source snitched.

Handler has been known for “not holding back on this stuff,” which was a main reason why Aniston cut her loose as a friend who she deemed unsupportive and spiteful, the insider revealed exclusively to Radar.

“But Chelsea’s feeling pretty smug and ‘I told you so’ about it now, to the point where she feels she’s owed an apology.”

As fans know, Handler, 42, has been notorious in Hollywood for backstabbing her Tinseltown pal. As Radar exclusively reported, the blonde funnygal burned a serious bridge with Aniston, 49, destroying their years-long friendship and getting shunned from their circle of celebrity pals.

Aniston ended her years-long friendship with Handler after she discovered she was spilling secrets about her now failed marriage to Justin Theroux, who she called it quits with on February 15, 2018.

