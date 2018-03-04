Good Times! Jay Z And Beyonce To Throw Lavish Oscars Bash

The stars are all in town for the 90th Academy Awards and there will be plenty of parties to attend on Sunday night.

But Jay Z and his superstar wife Beyonce are determined to throw the best bash of them all.

And following the massive box office success of ‘Black Panther’ the rap mogul wants to conquer Hollywood in the coming years.

The famous husband and wife are preparing to throw their party at the star studded Chateau Marmont on Sunset Boulevard.

And they will be going head to head with other parties around town like the Vanity Fair Party, Elton John‘s annual bash and Madonna‘s private event too.

But the multi-millionaire couple is determined to make their mark and have the best party on Hollywood’s biggest night

“Jay has always wanted to throw an Oscar party, and now feels like the right time,” revealed an insider.

And with so many choices let’s hope that Jay Z and Beyonce have invited all their famous friends!

