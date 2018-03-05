‘Pain In The A**’: Harry Connick Jr. Films Last Episode Of Daytime Show

Harry Connick Jr. has filmed the final episode of his hit show, Harry, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. The series has been cancelled and will air new and repeat episodes until the new TV season begins in the fall.

The source said that Connick Jr. – whose wife survived a horrific battle with breast cancer – could be a “pain in the a**,” but was generally liked by producers and staff. Regardless, most knew the show was a sinking ship – except him!

PHOTOS: Bethenny Frankel Explains Cancelled Talk Show Was Too ‘Constricting,’ Says ‘I Can’t Be Shackled’

The 50-year-old actor and musician had a hard time finding his spot in the daytime landscape since his series debut in 2016, and always seemed a bit too stiff for live TV.

Are you surprised Harry Connick Jr.’s show is wrapping up after just two years on air? Let us know below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.