Fox Anchor Shep Smith Admits He’s ‘Happy As Can Be’ With Longtime Boyfriend

Fox News anchor Shep Smith has finally opened up about his longtime boyfriend, six years after they began their relationship! In a shocking interview, the famed TV journalist also spoke out for the first time, about the moment he admitted on-air that he was gay.

“I have a longtime boyfriend and we’re as happy as we can be,” Smith, 54, told Time this Thursday. “We live a very normal life and go to dinner and go to games and see his family and see my family.”

The reveal came as a shock to fans who know Smith to be an extremely private person. As RadarOnline.com has learned, the anchor admitted he was gay just this past October 2017, after being in a relationship with Gio Graziano for five years. When confronted by reporters about why it took him so long to “come out,” Smith said he didn’t realize that’s what he was doing, because he didn’t consider himself to be “in.”

“I don’t mind talking about it,” he told Time. “It’s just, you know, that’s just my personal life. And I’m not hiding anything.”

Making it clear that he’s never tried to hide his sexuality, Smith explained: “I don’t think about it. It’s not a thing. I go to work. I manage a lot of people. I cover the news. I deal with holy hell around me. I go home to the man I’m in love with.”

