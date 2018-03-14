Boston Lawyer Dressed In ‘Queen Elsa Drag’ Saves Police Van From Snow Storm

A Boston lawyer stunned social media users when he helped rescue a police van during the Boston snow storm — all while dressed in Queen Elsa drag!

Jason Triplett told the Boston Globe that he was dressed like the fictional Queen of Arendelle because he had been drinking and partying with friends, and wanted to look comical while going out to a bar.

As he was bar-hopping with pals, Triplett saw a police van trapped in a hole caused by the snow storm. He immediately stepped out in his head-to-toe Elsa look to push the vehicle to safety. Meanwhile, locals at The Gallows bar in Boston’s South End cheered him on, shouting “Elsa! Elsa!”

Talking about the incident to PEOPLE, the lawyer said: “Everyone will be over it by noon. But if this is my 15 minutes, I would like to leverage it to meet Adam Rippon.”

The Frozen hero ended his act of kindness with a curtsey.

“Yup, that just happened,” eyewitness Christopher Haynes captioned the video of Triplett pushing the van, after posting it on Facebook. “Drag ‘Elsa’ just single-handedly pushed out a stuck police wagon. Only in the South End and The Gallows.”

A Boston policeman also told the Globe that the officers trapped in the van were “especially grateful for the help and would like to thank the Elsa impersonator for the assist.”

