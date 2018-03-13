Trump Dumps Secretary Of State After North Korea Missile Feud

President Donald Trump has fired Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson – and replaced him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo!

“Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!,” Trump wrote on Twitter this Tuesday morning.

The shocking firing comes after Tillerson, 65, had various disagreements with Trump, 71 — especially regarding the possible nuclear shutdown with North Korea and other major international dilemmas.

Their feud exploded when Tillerson publicly disagreed with Trump’s response towards violent white supremacism in Charlosttesville, Virginia.

The President also bashed Tillerson various times via Twitter, calling him “too establishment” and saying he would make the decisions he had to make for the country.

“Save your energy, Rex, we’ll do what has to be done!” Trump tweeted in October, speaking of the ongoing nuclear disagreement with North Korea.

Following Tillerson’s shock firing, Trump shared a statement congratulating his new Secretary of State, and thanking the former staffer for his service.

“I want to thank Rex Tillerson for his service. A great deal has been accomplished over the last fourteen months, and I wish him and his family well,” said Trump, according to The Washington Post.

“Mike graduated first in his class at West Point, served with distinction in the U.S. Army, and graduated with Honors from Harvard Law School. He went on to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives with a proven record of working across the aisle,” he added.

