Trump Fires Personal Assistant Minutes After Dumping Secretary Of State

President Donald Trump fired his personal assistant, John McEntee, this Tuesday, minutes after he announced the dismissal of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson!

The former staffer was escorted out of the White House due to an “unspecified security issue,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

He was not even allowed to grab his belongings before leaving the premises!

While there are few details about the firing, reports claim it was related to serious financial crimes.

“It’s not going to be great for morale,” said a White House official to the publication.

RadarOnline.com readers know that McEntee’s abrupt firing came just minutes after Tillerson, 65, was replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo. The decision was made after Trump, 71, and the staffer clashed over various serious international matters such as the North Korea nuclear missile feud.

“Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!,” Trump wrote on Twitter this Tuesday morning.



While Trump and Tillerson were involved in a notorious feud for some time, it is not entirely known what caused the rift between the President and McEntee. The former assistant had been by Trump’s side since the early days of his 2016 campaign, and was even in charge of giving him daily massages!

John McEntee will likely assume another post in the president’s 2020 campaign, according to the Journal.

