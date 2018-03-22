Christina Aguilera’s Uncle Says Fame Broke Her Dad’s Heart

After years of “Dirrty” family drama, Christina Aguilera‘s uncle is speaking out! In an exclusive, tell-all interview Johann Aguilera said his niece’s fame tore their family apart.

“Put it this way, I don’t watch her on the TV. I change the channel,” Johann, 58, told Radar. “The fame around her became a nightmare, the negativity it brought. I don’t know what she’s doing now, and I don’t want to know.”

PHOTOS: Boozing Away? Sloppy Christina Aguilera Needs Help Leaving NYC Club

Christina, 37, publicly opened up about her troubled past in 2009, blaming her problems on her father, Fausto Xavier Aguilera, 68.

“The pain at home is where my love for music came from,” the singer insisted.

Johann, who lives with Christina’s father in Staten Island, N.Y., said his brother is heartbroken he hasn’t mended his now-fractured relationship with his daughter.

PHOTOS: Hot Mess! Christina Aguilera Sports Weight Gain & Puffy Lips — Is She OK?

“It’s a touchy subject. Fausto’s very reserved,” Johann said. “[Christina] will always be in my heart, but it is difficult.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.