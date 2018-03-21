Christian Slater’s Father In Suicide Horror After Actor Shuts Him Out

Actor Christian Slater‘s father Michael Hawkins has accused the “evil” star of pushing him to the brink.

“I was destitute!” said former soap star Hawkins, 79.

“I couldn’t afford to fix my car, and I was so devastated I wanted to commit suicide!”

“I told my social worker, and she called police,” noted Hawkins. “They took me to a mental ward. I spent ten days there. I was so depressed about losing that car.”

And after Slater called his dad a “manic-depressive schizophrenic,” and cut him off financially, Hawkins tried to sue him for millions of dollars!

Now Hawkins, who appeared in Ryan’s Hope in the ’70s, wants $3 million from Slater, 48, who stars in USA Network’s cult hit Mr. Robot.

“I’m responsible for him being a success! I taught him how to act!” insisted Slater’s father.

“He knows how much he owes me, but he just won’t admit it.”

