Revealed! Meet The Mystery Woman Alex Pall Cheated On His Girlfriend With

Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall was caught on camera cheating on his girlfriend of four years. Now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal who the mystery woman is!

In January, Pall’s girlfriend Tori Woodword blasted after she got her hands on a surveillance video taken inside his apartment building. The tape shows Pall, 32, all over the girl, who Radar has identified as 23-year-old model Katelyn Byrd!

But it wasn’t just a one-night fling, as the two were spotted together arm-in-arm on a date Wednesday night in West Hollywood.

Looks like Pall has already moved on from his ex in the blink of an eye!

As Radar previously reported, upon Woodward’s discovery that her boyfriend was a slimy cheat, the NYU grad hit back and slammed the singer on social media.

“They’ll look you in the eyes and tell you they love you. Then destroy you without a second thought,” Woodward, 26 wrote in an Instagram post. “Men are trash. Don’t ever forget it.”

Radar has reached out to Byrd for comment.

